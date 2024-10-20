Identify the products of a double displacement reaction between calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide.

a) CaS and KNO 2

b) CaSO 3 and KNO 3

c) CaSO 3 and KNO 3

d) CaS and KNO 3

e) K 2 SO 3 , CaS and H 2 O

f) None of the above