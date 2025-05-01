Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?
A
x+5=12
B
x2=25
C
y+z=10
D
x−3<7
1
Recall that a linear equation in one variable is an equation that can be written in the form \(ax + b = 0\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are constants and \(x\) is the variable raised only to the first power.
Examine each given option to identify if it fits the form of a linear equation in one variable:
1. \(x + 5 = 12\) has one variable \(x\) raised to the first power and constants on both sides, so it fits the linear form.
2. \(x^2 = 25\) has the variable \(x\) raised to the second power, which makes it a quadratic equation, not linear.
3. \(y + z = 10\) has two variables, \(y\) and \(z\), so it is not an equation in one variable.
4. \(x - 3 < 7\) is an inequality, not an equation, so it does not qualify as a linear equation.
