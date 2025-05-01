Identify the following as either an expression or equation.
A
Expression
B
Equation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between an expression and an equation: An expression is a combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign, while an equation includes an equals sign showing that two expressions are equal.
Look at the given mathematical statement: \(\frac{2m}{3} + 8\).
Check if there is an equals sign (=) present in the statement. Since there is no equals sign, this means it is not an equation.
Since the statement consists only of terms and operations without an equals sign, it is classified as an expression.
Therefore, identify the given statement \(\frac{2m}{3} + 8\) as an expression.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Linear Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford