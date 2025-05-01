Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
24 million liters
150 million liters.
96 million liters.
30 million liters.
Master Translating Percent Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
A city's population grew from to people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for . Determine the percent decrease in price.
Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for . The sale price was of the original price. What was the original price?