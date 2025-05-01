- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
The Scientific Method: Videos & Practice Problems
The Scientific Method Practice Problems
A scientist observes that a plant grows faster in red light than in blue light. What is a suitable hypothesis for this observation?
Arrange the following steps of the scientific method in the correct order: 1) Conduct experiment, 2) Formulate hypothesis, 3) Make observation, 4) Publish results.
If a hypothesis states that 'increasing sunlight exposure will increase plant growth,' what is a logical prediction?
Which of the following is a critical step in designing an experiment to test the hypothesis that 'caffeine increases heart rate'?
After conducting an experiment, the data does not support the hypothesis. What should be the next step?
Why is it important to start over with new observations if a hypothesis is rejected?
During an experiment, a scientist notes that a solution changes color from blue to green. What type of observation is this?
Which of the following best describes the role of a hypothesis in the scientific method?
In an experiment to test the effect of fertilizer on plant growth, what is the dependent variable?
If the results of an experiment consistently contradict the hypothesis, what is the most appropriate action?