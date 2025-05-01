- 1. The Chemical World(0)
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations: Videos & Practice Problems
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations Practice Problems
Which of the following equations is derived from the ideal gas law to calculate the number of moles when pressure, volume, and temperature are known?
A gas is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. Initially, the gas has a pressure of 2 atm and a volume of 4 L. If the pressure changes to 4 atm while the temperature remains constant, what is the new volume of the gas?
Which of the following scenarios requires the use of the ideal gas law derivation involving two pressures and two temperatures?
A gas occupies a volume of 3 L at 1 atm pressure. If the volume changes to 6 L and the number of moles doubles, what is the new pressure assuming temperature remains constant?
A gas initially at 3 atm and 5 L is expanded to 10 L. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final pressure of the gas?
Which of the following statements best explains the use of the ideal gas law in a scenario with multiple sets of variable values?
A gas is initially at 2 atm and 300 K. If the pressure changes to 4 atm and the temperature changes to 600 K, what is the relationship between the initial and final volumes?
A gas is initially at 1 atm and 273 K. If the pressure changes to 2 atm and the temperature changes to 546 K, what happens to the volume?
A gas occupies a volume of 2 L at 1 atm pressure. If the volume changes to 4 L and the number of moles doubles, what is the new pressure assuming temperature remains constant?
A gas initially at 2 atm and 3 L is expanded to 6 L. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final pressure of the gas?
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at 2 atm pressure and 300 K. What is the number of moles of the gas?
A gas is initially at 1 atm and 250 K. If the pressure changes to 3 atm and the temperature changes to 750 K, what is the relationship between the initial and final volumes?
Which variable is directly proportional to the number of moles in the ideal gas law equation?
A gas is initially at 3 atm and 400 K. If the pressure changes to 6 atm and the temperature changes to 800 K, what happens to the volume?
A gas occupies a volume of 4 L at 1 atm pressure. If the volume changes to 8 L and the number of moles doubles, what is the new pressure assuming temperature remains constant?