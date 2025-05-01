Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Monoatomic Anions
5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Monoatomic Anions: Videos & Practice Problems
Naming Monoatomic Anions Practice Problems
20 problems
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between the position of nonmetals in the periodic table and their base names for anion naming?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following steps is essential in creating a systematic approach for naming any monoatomic anion?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement accurately describes the role of charge in naming monoatomic anions?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the position of nonmetals in the periodic table influence their base names for anion naming?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which step is crucial in developing a systematic approach for naming monoatomic anions?