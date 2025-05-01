- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) Practice Problems
In which direction does heat transfer occur between two substances at different temperatures?
A 50g piece of metal at 150°C is placed in 100g of water at 25°C. If the final temperature is 30°C, what is the specific heat capacity of the metal? (Assume the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C)
If a 200g iron block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C, and they reach thermal equilibrium at 25°C, what is the heat lost by the iron block? (Specific heat capacity of iron is 0.45 J/g°C)
Calculate the heat absorbed by 150g of water when its temperature increases from 20°C to 50°C. (Specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C)
A hot metal rod is placed in a bucket of cool water. Which of the following best describes the process that occurs until thermal equilibrium is reached?
A 100g copper block at 90°C is placed in 200g of water at 20°C. What is the final temperature if no heat is lost to the surroundings? (Specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)
A 150g aluminum block at 100°C is placed in 250g of water at 25°C. If the final temperature is 30°C, what is the heat gained by the water? (Specific heat capacity of aluminum is 0.897 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)
How much heat is required to raise the temperature of 200g of iron from 25°C to 75°C? (Specific heat capacity of iron is 0.45 J/g°C)
A hot cup of coffee is left on a table in a room. Which of the following best describes the process that occurs until thermal equilibrium is reached?
Which of the following is a common assumption in ideal thermal equilibrium calculations?
A 200g silver block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C. What is the final temperature if no heat is lost to the surroundings? (Specific heat capacity of silver is 0.235 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)
A 100g gold block at 150°C is placed in 200g of water at 25°C. If the final temperature is 30°C, what is the heat gained by the water? (Specific heat capacity of gold is 0.129 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)