Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Practice Problems
In the Lewis dot structure for the phosphate ion (PO4^3-), which element should be placed at the center?
Which of the following ions correctly follows the octet rule in its Lewis dot structure?
Construct the Lewis dot structure for the ammonium ion (NH4^+). Which type of bonds are used to connect nitrogen to hydrogen atoms?
After distributing electrons to satisfy the octet rule for surrounding atoms in the nitrate ion (NO3^-), how many electrons remain on the central nitrogen atom?
What is the correct way to represent the charge of an ion in its Lewis dot structure?
When drawing the Lewis dot structure for the ammonium ion (NH4^+), what happens to the valence electrons of the nitrogen atom?
In the Lewis dot structure for the carbonate ion (CO3^2-), which element is most likely to form double bonds with carbon?
Which of the following ions requires removal of valence electrons from the central atom when drawing its Lewis dot structure?
Given the ions Na^+ and Cl^-, which statement correctly describes their electron configurations?
Which element is typically placed at the center of a Lewis dot structure due to its lower electronegativity?
Which of the following elements follows the duet rule instead of the octet rule in Lewis dot structures?
In the Lewis dot structure for the hydronium ion (H3O^+), what type of bonds connect the oxygen atom to hydrogen atoms?
In the Lewis dot structure for the phosphate ion (PO4^3-), how many electrons remain on the central phosphorus atom after satisfying the octet rule for surrounding oxygen atoms?
After drawing the Lewis dot structure for the hydroxide ion (OH^-), how should it be represented?
In the Lewis dot structure for the hydronium ion (H3O^+), what happens to the valence electrons of the oxygen atom?