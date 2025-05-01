- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Practice Problems
What happens to the atomic radius as the number of electrons increases within the same shell across a period?
What is the general trend for atomic radius as you move from left to right across a period?
If the atomic radius of element A is 150 pm and element B is 120 pm, what is the change in atomic radius when moving from A to B within the same period?
Which factors contribute to the increase and decrease in atomic radius across the periodic table?
Which element is likely to have a larger atomic radius, sodium (Na) or chlorine (Cl), and why?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between atomic radius and the nucleus?
What is the effect of increasing the number of electrons within the same shell on atomic radius across a period?
If the atomic radius of element X is 180 pm and element Y is 140 pm, what is the change in atomic radius when moving from X to Y within the same period?
What factors influence the increase and decrease in atomic radius across the periodic table?