Solubility: Temperature Effect: Videos & Practice Problems
Solubility: Temperature Effect Practice Problems
If a solution is saturated at 25°C with 36 grams of solute in 100 mL of water, what will happen if 5 more grams of solute are added?
A solution contains 50 grams of sugar in 100 mL of water at room temperature. If the solubility of sugar at this temperature is 60 grams per 100 mL, what type of solution is this?
Which of the following steps would create a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate?
Why does increasing the temperature generally increase the solubility of a solid in a liquid?
A student heats a solution of potassium nitrate until it dissolves 80 grams in 100 mL of water, even though the solubility at room temperature is 60 grams per 100 mL. What type of solution is this when cooled to room temperature?
What is the expected outcome when a supersaturated solution of sodium thiosulfate is allowed to cool slowly?
A chemist needs to prepare a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate for an experiment. Which of the following procedures should they follow?
How does a decrease in temperature generally affect the solubility of a solid in a liquid?
A solution at 20°C contains 40 grams of solute in 100 mL of water. If the solubility at this temperature is 50 grams per 100 mL, what type of solution is this?
Which of the following best explains why heating a solution can increase solubility?
A pharmaceutical company needs to create a stable solution of a drug that is only slightly soluble in water. Which type of solution should they aim for?