For the reaction: N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃, if you start with 28 grams of N₂ and 6 grams of H₂, what is the theoretical yield of NH₃ in grams? (Molar masses: N₂ = 28 g/mol, H₂ = 2 g/mol, NH₃ = 17 g/mol)