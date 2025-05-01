- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Bohr Model (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Bohr Model (Simplified) Practice Problems
If an electron transitions from shell 1 to shell 3, which of the following statements is true regarding the energy required?
Why does transitioning from shell 1 to shell 2 require more energy than transitioning from shell 3 to shell 4?
Which real-world phenomenon can be explained by the Bohr model's concept of electron transitions?
If an electron in an atom absorbs a photon, what is the most likely outcome according to the Bohr model?
How does the Bohr model explain the potential energy of electrons in different shells?
Why does an electron require more energy to move from shell 1 to shell 3 than from shell 2 to shell 3?
If an electron moves from shell 4 to shell 5, how does the energy required compare to moving from shell 1 to shell 2?
How does the decreasing distance between higher-numbered shells affect the energy required for electron transitions?
How can the concept of excited and ground states be used to explain the emission spectrum of an element?
Which of the following best illustrates the Bohr model's principle of energy transitions in a real-world context?
What is the expected behavior of an electron in the Bohr model when it emits energy?