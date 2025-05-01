- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Atomic Theory: Videos & Practice Problems
Atomic Theory Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly contrasts Dalton's atomic theory with modern atomic theory?
Which of the following correctly identifies the subatomic particles that make up an atom?
Why is Dalton's postulate that atoms are indivisible considered incorrect in modern chemistry?
How does the existence of isotopes challenge Dalton's third postulate that all atoms of a given element are identical?
Which statement best explains how graphite and diamond illustrate the limitations of Dalton's third postulate?
Why do argon-40 and calcium-40 have the same mass number but are different elements?
Which of the following compounds does not follow Dalton's postulate of forming in fixed simple whole number ratios?
Which of the following best evaluates the impact of Dalton's atomic theory on modern chemistry?
Which of the following statements synthesizes the differences between Dalton's atomic theory and modern atomic theory?
Which subatomic particle is responsible for the chemical properties of an element?
Which modern scientific discovery most directly challenges Dalton's postulate of indivisible atoms?
Which of the following best analyzes the impact of isotopes on Dalton's third postulate?
How do the different forms of carbon, such as graphite and diamond, synthesize our understanding of atomic structure?
Which of the following is an example of a compound that does not follow Dalton's postulate of fixed simple whole number ratios?