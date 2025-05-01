- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Chemistry Gas Laws: Videos & Practice Problems
Chemistry Gas Laws Practice Problems
If the volume of a gas is halved while keeping the temperature and moles constant, what happens to the pressure according to Boyle's law?
A gas occupies a volume of 3.0 L at a pressure of 2.0 atm. If the volume is increased to 6.0 L, what is the new pressure?
What does Gay Lussac's law state about the relationship between pressure and temperature?
A gas has a pressure of 1.5 atm at 300 K. What will be the pressure if the temperature is increased to 600 K, assuming volume and moles remain constant?
According to Avogadro's law, what happens to the volume of a gas if the number of moles is doubled while pressure and temperature remain constant?
A gas occupies 10.0 L with 2.0 moles of gas. If the number of moles is increased to 4.0, what is the new volume?
What does Charles' law state about the relationship between volume and temperature?
A gas occupies 5.0 L at 250 K. What will be the volume if the temperature is increased to 500 K, assuming pressure and moles remain constant?
Which of the following statements correctly describes how Boyle's law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
A scuba diver's tank contains 10.0 L of air at a pressure of 200 atm. If the diver ascends and the pressure decreases to 50 atm, what will be the volume of the air in the tank?
If a gas is heated from 273 K to 546 K, what happens to its volume according to Charles' law?
A gas has a pressure of 3.0 atm at 400 K. What will be the pressure if the temperature is decreased to 200 K, assuming volume and moles remain constant?
Which of the following correctly describes how Charles' law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
A hot air balloon rises because the air inside the balloon is heated. Which gas law explains this phenomenon?
If the number of moles of a gas is reduced by half, what happens to the volume according to Avogadro's law?