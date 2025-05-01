- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Bond Angles (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Bond Angles (Simplified) Practice Problems
How does the presence of lone pairs on a central atom affect the bond angle in a molecule?
What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with two electron groups and no lone pairs?
What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with three electron groups and no lone pairs?
How does the bond angle change in a molecule with three electron groups when one of the groups is a lone pair?
What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with four electron groups and no lone pairs?
In a molecule with four electron groups and one lone pair, how does the bond angle compare to the ideal bond angle?
How do multiple lone pairs affect the bond angle in a molecule with four electron groups?
How can bond angles be used to differentiate between molecules with the same number of electron groups?
Combine your understanding of bond angles to explain why water (H2O) has a bent shape rather than a linear one.
In ammonia (NH3), how does the lone pair on nitrogen affect the bond angle compared to the ideal tetrahedral angle?
What is the ideal bond angle for a trigonal planar molecule like boron trifluoride (BF3)?
In sulfur dioxide (SO2), how does the presence of a lone pair affect the bond angle compared to the ideal trigonal planar angle?
In ammonia (NH3), how does the bond angle compare to the ideal tetrahedral angle due to the lone pair?
In water (H2O), how do the two lone pairs on oxygen affect the bond angle compared to the ideal tetrahedral angle?