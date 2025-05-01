- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
Energy Diagrams: Videos & Practice Problems
Energy Diagrams Practice Problems
Which component of an energy diagram represents the maximum energy structure along a reaction coordinate?
Given an energy diagram where the transition state is at 150 kJ and the reactants are at 50 kJ, calculate the activation energy.
A reaction has a ΔE of -30 kJ. What can be inferred about the favorability of this reaction?
What is the characteristic of an exothermic reaction in terms of enthalpy change (ΔH)?
In an energy diagram, if the products have lower energy than the reactants, what can be said about the stability of the products?
A chemical reaction in a car engine releases heat and has a ΔG of -40 kJ. What does this imply about the reaction?
Given an energy diagram where the reactants are at 60 kJ and the products are at 30 kJ, determine the type of reaction.
Which statement best describes the role of the reaction coordinate in an energy diagram?
If the transition state is at 120 kJ and the reactants are at 40 kJ, what is the activation energy?
A reaction with an activation energy of 20 kJ is compared to one with 80 kJ. Which reaction is faster?
In a biochemical reaction, ΔG is -15 kJ and ΔH is -10 kJ. What can be inferred about the reaction?