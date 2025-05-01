- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
Complete Ionic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Complete Ionic Equations Practice Problems
Given the reaction: NaCl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) → NaNO3(aq) + AgCl(s), which compound is not aqueous?
In the reaction 2K3PO4(aq) + 3Ca(NO3)2(aq) → Ca3(PO4)2(s) + 6KNO3(aq), how many potassium ions are present in the complete ionic equation?
In the reaction NaCl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) → NaNO3(aq) + AgCl(s), which ions are spectator ions?
Construct the complete ionic equation for the reaction: BaCl2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → BaSO4(s) + 2NaCl(aq).
What is the net ionic equation for the reaction: BaCl2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq) → BaSO4(s) + 2NaCl(aq)?
Which of the following steps is unnecessary when deriving a net ionic equation from a molecular equation?
Which of the following compounds will break into ions in a complete ionic equation?
Using solubility rules, determine which of the following compounds is aqueous: PbCl2, Na2SO4, AgBr, CaCO3.
In the reaction 3Mg(NO3)2(aq) + 2Na3PO4(aq) → Mg3(PO4)2(s) + 6NaNO3(aq), how many nitrate ions are present in the complete ionic equation?
What is the relationship between a complete ionic equation and a net ionic equation?
In the reaction K2SO4(aq) + Ba(NO3)2(aq) → BaSO4(s) + 2KNO3(aq), which ions are spectator ions?
Construct the complete ionic equation for the reaction: 2KI(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbI2(s) + 2KNO3(aq).
What is the net ionic equation for the reaction: 2KI(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbI2(s) + 2KNO3(aq)?
What is the final step in converting a molecular equation to a net ionic equation?