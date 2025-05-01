- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Gas Stoichiometry: Videos & Practice Problems
Gas Stoichiometry Practice Problems
Given 3 moles of nitrogen gas reacting with hydrogen gas to produce ammonia, how many moles of ammonia are produced?
If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
In the reaction 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, how many moles of water are produced from 4 moles of hydrogen gas?
Given a stoichiometric chart showing 5 moles of methane reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, how many moles of water are produced?
In a reaction where 3 moles of A react with 2 moles of B to produce 4 moles of C, if you start with 6 moles of A, how many moles of C can be produced?
A car engine combusts 0.5 moles of octane (C8H18) with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of carbon dioxide are produced?
In a chemical reaction, 2 moles of hydrogen gas react with 1 mole of nitrogen gas to produce ammonia. If you have 10 moles of hydrogen gas, how many moles of nitrogen gas are required?
Which law is primarily used in gas stoichiometry to relate pressure, volume, and temperature?
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 273 K. How many moles of gas are present? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
In the reaction 2SO2 + O2 → 2SO3, how many moles of SO3 are produced from 3 moles of SO2?
How many molecules are in 2 moles of water? (Avogadro's number = 6.022 x 10^23 molecules/mol)
A stoichiometric chart shows 2 moles of ethylene reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of carbon dioxide are produced?
In a reaction where 4 moles of X react with 3 moles of Y to produce 5 moles of Z, if you start with 8 moles of X, how many moles of Z can be produced?
A factory combusts 1 mole of propane (C3H8) with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of water are produced?
In a chemical reaction, 3 moles of hydrogen gas react with 1 mole of nitrogen gas to produce ammonia. If you have 9 moles of hydrogen gas, how many moles of nitrogen gas are required?