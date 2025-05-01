- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Dimensional Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Dimensional Analysis Practice Problems
If you have 5.0 miles and need to convert it to kilometers, which conversion factor would you use?
Which of the following is a correct conversion factor for converting inches to centimeters?
You are given 200 inches and need to convert it to meters. Which of the following setups correctly cancels out the unwanted units?
Convert 45.0 grams to ounces using the conversion factor 1 ounce = 28.3495 grams. What is the result with the correct significant figures?
Which of the following is the correct sequence to input into a calculator to convert 150 minutes to hours?
If you convert 0.0045 kilograms to grams, how many significant figures should the final answer have?
Given the conversion factors: 1 hour = 60 minutes, 1 day = 24 hours, and 1 year = 365 days, how would you convert 500,000 minutes to years?
You need to convert 500 milliliters to gallons. Which setup correctly cancels out the unwanted units?
Which of the following is the correct sequence to input into a calculator to convert 250 hours to days?
If you convert 0.0078 meters to centimeters, how many significant figures should the final answer have?
Given the conversion factors: 1 minute = 60 seconds, 1 hour = 60 minutes, and 1 day = 24 hours, how would you convert 1,000,000 seconds to days?