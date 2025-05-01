- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Atomic Mass (Simplified): Videos & Practice Problems
Atomic Mass (Simplified) Practice Problems
An element has two isotopes with masses of 10 AMU and 11 AMU, and percent abundances of 20% and 80%, respectively. What is the atomic mass of the element?
Given isotopic masses of 12 AMU, 13 AMU, and 14 AMU with percent abundances of 70%, 20%, and 10%, respectively, calculate the atomic mass of the element.
Why is isotopic abundance significant in calculating the atomic mass of an element?
Which of the following elements has multiple isotopes that significantly affect its atomic mass?
An element has isotopes with masses of 35 AMU and 37 AMU, with percent abundances of 75% and 25%, respectively. Calculate the atomic mass.
An element has isotopes with masses of 20 AMU and 22 AMU, with percent abundances of 90% and 10%, respectively. What is the atomic mass?
Calculate the atomic mass of an element with isotopes of 50 AMU (60% abundance) and 52 AMU (40% abundance).