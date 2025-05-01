- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Dilutions: Videos & Practice Problems
Dilutions Practice Problems
If you have 100 mL of a 2 M solution and dilute it to 500 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
If you start with 200 mL of solution and add 300 mL of water, what is the final volume (v2)?
A laboratory technician needs to prepare 1 L of a 0.5 M solution from a 2 M stock solution. How much stock solution is required?
Which of the following statements best describes the effect of dilution on molarity?
You have 250 mL of a 3 M solution. After adding 750 mL of water, what is the molarity of the new solution?
A chemist has 500 mL of a 4 M solution and needs to dilute it to 1 M. What will be the final volume of the solution?
If you have 150 mL of a solution and add 350 mL of solvent, what is the final volume?
A solution is diluted from 5 M to 1 M. What is the effect on the concentration of solute particles?
You need to prepare 2 L of a 0.2 M solution from a 1 M stock solution. How much stock solution should you use?
If 300 mL of a 6 M solution is diluted to 900 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?