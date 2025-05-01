- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law: Videos & Practice Problems
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law Practice Problems
If the volume of a gas is decreased while the temperature remains constant, what happens to the pressure according to Boyle's law?
What happens to the volume of a gas when its temperature is increased, assuming pressure remains constant?
According to Gay-Lussac's law, what happens to the pressure of a gas if its temperature is increased while volume remains constant?
Which of the following correctly represents the derivation of the combined gas law from Boyle's, Charles', and Gay-Lussac's laws?
If the temperature of a gas is doubled while its volume is held constant, what happens to the pressure according to the combined gas law?
A scuba diver descends to a depth where the pressure is 3 atm. If the diver's tank initially holds 10 L of air at 1 atm and 300 K, what is the volume of air available at the depth, assuming temperature remains constant?
A balloon is filled with helium at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 273 K. If the balloon is taken to a higher altitude where the pressure is 0.5 atm and the temperature is 250 K, what happens to the volume of the balloon?
A gas occupies a volume of 5.0 L at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 350 K. If the volume changes to 4.0 L and the temperature to 300 K, what is the new pressure?
A weather balloon is released at sea level where the pressure is 1 atm and the temperature is 290 K. As it rises to an altitude where the pressure is 0.7 atm and the temperature is 270 K, what happens to the volume of the balloon?
A gas cylinder is stored at a temperature of 300 K and a pressure of 5 atm. If the temperature is increased to 350 K while the volume remains constant, what happens to the pressure?
Which of the following laws is NOT part of the derivation of the combined gas law?
A gas has an initial pressure of 3 atm, a volume of 6 L, and a temperature of 400 K. If the pressure changes to 2 atm and the temperature to 300 K, what is the new volume?
Which of the following correctly represents the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature in the combined gas law?
A hot air balloon is filled with air at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 300 K. As the balloon rises, the pressure drops to 0.8 atm and the temperature to 280 K. What happens to the volume of the balloon?
A gas is stored in a container at a pressure of 4 atm and a temperature of 250 K. If the temperature is increased to 300 K while the volume remains constant, what happens to the pressure?