Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
Periodic Table: Group Names: Videos & Practice Problems
Periodic Table: Group Names Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the primary reason elements in the same group have similar chemical properties?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the names of the two rows removed from the main body of the periodic table?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
How might the discovery of new elements impact the structure of the periodic table?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What role do electron arrangements play in the chemical properties of elements in the same group?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an unknown element is found to have similar chemical properties to chlorine, which group is it most likely to belong to?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a potential impact on the periodic table if a new element with unique properties is discovered.