- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
The Ideal Gas Law Applications: Videos & Practice Problems
The Ideal Gas Law Applications Practice Problems
If the pressure of a gas is increased while keeping the number of moles and temperature constant, what happens to the volume?
A sealed container has a pressure of 2 atm with 1 mole of gas. If the number of moles is increased to 2 while keeping volume and temperature constant, what is the new pressure?
A gas at 300 K has a pressure of 1 atm. If the temperature is increased to 600 K while keeping volume and moles constant, what happens to the pressure?
If the volume of a gas is doubled while keeping pressure and temperature constant, what happens to the number of moles?
A balloon is filled with gas at 273 K and has a volume of 1 L. If the temperature is increased to 546 K while keeping pressure constant, what is the new volume?
If the temperature of a gas is decreased while keeping pressure and moles constant, what happens to the volume?
If the volume of a gas is halved while keeping pressure constant, what happens to the temperature?
A gas has a pressure of 3 atm and a volume of 2 L. If the pressure is decreased to 1 atm while keeping temperature constant, what is the new volume?
Which variable in the ideal gas law is considered a constant and does not change with other variables?
In a piston, if the volume is compressed to half its original size while keeping temperature constant, what happens to the pressure?
If the number of moles in a container is tripled while keeping volume and temperature constant, what happens to the pressure?
Which of the following pairs of variables are directly proportional in the ideal gas law?
If the number of moles in a gas is decreased while keeping pressure and temperature constant, what happens to the volume?
A gas at 400 K has a volume of 3 L. If the temperature is decreased to 200 K while keeping pressure constant, what is the new volume?
If the pressure of a gas is halved while keeping volume constant, what happens to the temperature?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the application of the ideal gas law?
If the temperature of a gas is doubled while keeping pressure constant, what happens to the volume?