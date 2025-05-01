- 1. The Chemical World(0)
The Colligative Properties: Videos & Practice Problems
The Colligative Properties Practice Problems
What happens to the boiling point of a solvent when a non-volatile solute is added?
How do ionic solutes differ from covalent solutes in terms of their effect on colligative properties?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the application of freezing point depression?
What is the primary factor that determines the magnitude of colligative property changes?
Which colligative property is responsible for the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane?
What is the boiling point elevation of a solution containing 3 moles of glucose in 1 kg of water? (Kb for water = 0.512 °C/m)
A solution is made by dissolving a non-volatile solute in a volatile solvent. How does this affect the vapor pressure of the solvent?
In a U-tube experiment, side A contains pure water and side B contains a sugar solution. What will happen over time?