Percent Yield: Videos & Practice Problems
Percent Yield Practice Problems
If the actual yield of a reaction is 50 grams and the theoretical yield is 60 grams, what is the percent yield?
Which statement correctly differentiates between theoretical yield and actual yield?
If the actual yield is measured in grams and the theoretical yield is calculated in moles, what should you do before calculating percent yield?
Why is the actual yield always less than the theoretical yield in chemical reactions?
A reaction has an actual yield of 40 grams and a theoretical yield of 50 grams. Calculate the percent yield.
If a chemical reaction has a percent yield of 92%, how would you evaluate its efficiency?
Which of the following is a real-world factor that can affect the actual yield of a reaction?
In a synthesis reaction, the theoretical yield is 100 grams, but only 70 grams were obtained. What is the percent yield, and how would you categorize it?
A reaction's actual yield is 0.5 moles, and the theoretical yield is 20 grams. If the molar mass of the product is 40 g/mol, what is the percent yield?
In a reaction, the theoretical yield is 200 grams, but only 150 grams were obtained. Calculate the percent yield and categorize it.
If a reaction's actual yield is 30 grams and the theoretical yield is 50 grams, what is the percent yield?