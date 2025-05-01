- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
Le Chatelier's Principle: Videos & Practice Problems
Le Chatelier's Principle Practice Problems
What does Le Chatelier's Principle state about a system at equilibrium when it is disturbed?
Which of the following changes will cause a shift in the equilibrium position of a chemical reaction?
For the reaction N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g), what will happen if the pressure is increased?
If the equilibrium constant (K) for a reaction is much greater than 1, what does this indicate about the direction of the reaction?
Which of the following statements correctly evaluates the effect of temperature increase on an exothermic reaction at equilibrium?
Given the reaction A + B ⇌ C + D with initial concentrations [A] = 1 M, [B] = 1 M, [C] = 0 M, [D] = 0 M, and K = 4. If [A] is increased to 2 M, calculate the new equilibrium concentrations.
In the Haber process for ammonia synthesis, how does Le Chatelier's Principle explain the effect of removing ammonia from the system?
Which field of study focuses on the rate at which reactants are converted to products?
Consider the reaction 2SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2SO3(g). If the concentration of SO2 is increased and the temperature is decreased, predict the overall effect on the equilibrium position.
For the reaction CO(g) + 2H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), what will happen if the concentration of CO is decreased?
Which of the following correctly evaluates the effect of pressure decrease on a reaction with more moles of gas on the reactant side?
For the reaction 2NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), what will happen if the temperature is increased?
If the equilibrium constant (K) for a reaction is much less than 1, what does this indicate about the direction of the reaction?
Which of the following statements correctly evaluates the effect of temperature decrease on an endothermic reaction at equilibrium?
Given the reaction 2A ⇌ B + C with initial concentrations [A] = 2 M, [B] = 0 M, [C] = 0 M, and K = 0.5. If [A] is decreased to 1 M, calculate the new equilibrium concentrations.
In the industrial synthesis of sulfuric acid, how does Le Chatelier's Principle explain the effect of increasing the concentration of SO3?