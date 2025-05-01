- 1. The Chemical World(0)
Redox Reactions: Videos & Practice Problems
Redox Reactions Practice Problems
If a metal atom loses two electrons, what happens to its oxidation number and charge?
What is the effect on the oxidation number and charge of an atom when it gains electrons?
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates between an oxidizing agent and a reducing agent?
In a car battery, lead dioxide (PbO2) is reduced to lead sulfate (PbSO4) during discharge. What role does PbO2 play in this redox reaction?
In the rusting of iron, Fe is oxidized to Fe2O3. What role does oxygen play in this process?
Consider the reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) decomposing into water and oxygen. If H2O2 acts as both an oxidizing and reducing agent, what type of reaction is this?
In the electrolysis of water, H2O is split into H2 and O2. Which substance is reduced, and what is the reducing agent?
How does the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER' help in understanding redox reactions?
In a redox reaction, if a substance's oxidation number changes from +1 to +3, what has occurred?