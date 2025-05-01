- 1. The Chemical World(0)
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving(0)
- 3. Matter and Energy(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- 4. Atoms and Elements(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 5. Molecules and Compounds(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- 6. Chemical Composition(0)
- 7. Chemical Reactions(0)
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions(0)
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- 10. Chemical Bonding(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 11 Gases(0)
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- 13. Solutions(0)
- 14. Acids and Bases(0)
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction(0)
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry(0)
Mass Percent: Videos & Practice Problems
Mass Percent Practice Problems
Calculate the mass percent of carbon in carbon dioxide (CO2). (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
What is the mass percent of hydrogen in water (H2O)? (Atomic masses: H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
If the molar mass of a compound increases, how does it affect the mass percent of an element within that compound?
Given a compound with a formula C2H5OH, calculate the mass percent of oxygen. (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
In a nutritional label, the mass percent of sodium in table salt (NaCl) is given. If the label states 39.3% sodium, what is the mass percent of chlorine?
Which of the following best describes the role of molar mass in calculating mass percent?
Calculate the mass percent of nitrogen in ammonia (NH3). (Atomic masses: N = 14 g/mol, H = 1 g/mol)
For the compound C6H12O6, calculate the mass percent of hydrogen. (Atomic masses: C = 12 g/mol, H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
In a pharmaceutical tablet, the mass percent of active ingredient is 25%. If the tablet weighs 200 mg, how much of the active ingredient is present?
What is the mass percent of oxygen in hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)? (Atomic masses: H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
For the compound Na2CO3, calculate the mass percent of sodium. (Atomic masses: Na = 23 g/mol, C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
A compound is found to contain 40% calcium and 60% chlorine by mass. Is this compound likely to be calcium chloride (CaCl2)? (Atomic masses: Ca = 40 g/mol, Cl = 35.5 g/mol)