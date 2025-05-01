Consider the redox reaction: 2NO3^- + 10Cl^- + 12H+ → N2 + 5Cl2 + 6H2O. Are the following half reactions correct? Oxidation: 2Cl^- → Cl2 + 2e-; Reduction: 2NO3^- + 12H+ + 10e- → N2 + 6H2O.