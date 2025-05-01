Which of the following processes is NOT a function of the cerebral cortex?
A
Language processing
B
Sensory perception
C
Regulation of breathing and heart rate
D
Voluntary motor control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the cerebral cortex. The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain involved in higher-order brain functions such as sensory perception, voluntary motor control, language processing, and complex cognitive tasks.
Step 2: Identify the functions listed in the problem: language processing, sensory perception, regulation of breathing and heart rate, and voluntary motor control.
Step 3: Recall that regulation of breathing and heart rate is primarily controlled by the brainstem, not the cerebral cortex. The brainstem manages autonomic functions necessary for survival.
Step 4: Compare each function to the known roles of the cerebral cortex. Language processing, sensory perception, and voluntary motor control are all functions of the cerebral cortex.
Step 5: Conclude that the process NOT a function of the cerebral cortex is the regulation of breathing and heart rate, as it is controlled by lower brain structures like the brainstem.
