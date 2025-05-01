Which of the following areas is located in the frontal lobe of the brain?
A
Primary visual cortex
B
Somatosensory cortex
C
Wernicke's area
D
Broca's area
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic functions and locations of the brain's lobes. The brain is divided into four main lobes: frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital, each responsible for different functions.
Step 2: Identify the location and function of the Primary Visual Cortex. It is located in the occipital lobe and is responsible for processing visual information.
Step 3: Identify the location and function of the Somatosensory Cortex. It is located in the parietal lobe and processes sensory information from the body.
Step 4: Identify the location and function of Wernicke's Area. It is located in the temporal lobe and is involved in language comprehension.
Step 5: Recognize that Broca's Area is located in the frontal lobe and is responsible for speech production, making it the correct answer for the area located in the frontal lobe.
