In developmental psychology, changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time are primarily studied using which research design?
A
Cross-sectional research design
B
Single-blind experimental design
C
Case study method
D
Longitudinal research design
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key focus of the question, which is about studying changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that to study changes over time, the research design must involve observing the same subjects repeatedly at different points in time.
Step 3: Review the options: Cross-sectional design compares different age groups at one point in time, Single-blind experimental design controls bias in experiments but does not focus on time, and Case study method involves in-depth analysis of a single subject or group without necessarily tracking changes over time.
Step 4: Identify that the Longitudinal research design involves following the same individuals over an extended period to observe developmental changes, making it the most appropriate design for this purpose.
Step 5: Conclude that the Longitudinal research design is the correct choice for studying behavioral and cognitive changes over time in developmental psychology.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah