The lobes of the brain are named for the bones that protect them, and these lobes are part of the:
A
brainstem
B
cerebral cortex
C
cerebellum
D
limbic system
Understand that the brain is divided into several major parts, each with distinct functions and structures.
Recognize that the lobes of the brain (frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital) are named after the bones of the skull that cover them.
Know that these lobes are part of the cerebral cortex, which is the outer layer of the brain responsible for higher-order functions like perception, thought, and decision-making.
Differentiate the cerebral cortex from other brain parts such as the brainstem (which controls basic life functions), the cerebellum (which coordinates movement), and the limbic system (which is involved in emotions and memory).
Conclude that since the lobes are named for the bones protecting them and are involved in complex cognitive functions, they belong to the cerebral cortex.
