Which of the following best describes the concept of object permanence as studied in developmental psychology?
A
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
B
The ability to use symbols to represent objects and events
C
The process of learning through observing and imitating others
D
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that object permanence is a fundamental concept in developmental psychology, particularly studied in the sensorimotor stage of Piaget's theory of cognitive development.
Step 2: Recognize that object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived through the senses (i.e., when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched).
Step 3: Differentiate object permanence from other concepts such as focusing on one aspect of a situation (centration), symbolic representation (using symbols to represent objects and events), and observational learning (learning by watching others).
Step 4: Identify that the correct description of object permanence is the understanding that objects exist independently of one's immediate perception of them.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of object permanence is: 'The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched.'
