In developmental psychology, children of authoritative parents tend to be:
A
self-reliant and socially competent
B
dependent and passive
C
impulsive and aggressive
D
withdrawn and fearful
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the parenting styles in developmental psychology: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. Each style has distinct characteristics and effects on child development.
Recall that authoritative parenting is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, meaning parents are both supportive and set clear standards.
Recognize that children of authoritative parents typically develop positive traits such as self-reliance, social competence, and good emotional regulation.
Contrast this with other parenting styles: authoritarian parents often produce dependent or passive children; permissive parents may lead to impulsive or aggressive behaviors; neglectful parenting can result in withdrawn or fearful children.
Conclude that the correct description of children of authoritative parents is that they tend to be self-reliant and socially competent.
