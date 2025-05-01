In the context of developmental psychology, which of the following best describes the relationship between person-centered planning teams and IEP (Individualized Education Program) teams?
A
Both teams are only concerned with academic achievement and do not consider social or emotional development.
B
IEP teams are only used in adult services, whereas person-centered planning teams are used exclusively in schools.
C
Person-centered planning teams focus on the individual's broader life goals, while IEP teams specifically address educational needs and legal requirements in schools.
D
Person-centered planning teams and IEP teams are the same and serve identical functions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an IEP (Individualized Education Program) team. IEP teams are designed to create and implement educational plans tailored to a student's specific learning needs, focusing on academic goals and legal requirements within the school system.
Step 2: Understand the purpose of person-centered planning teams. These teams focus on the individual's overall life goals, including social, emotional, and community participation aspects, not limited to academic achievement.
Step 3: Compare the scope of both teams. IEP teams have a narrower focus on educational needs and compliance with educational laws, while person-centered planning teams have a broader focus on the individual's holistic development and personal aspirations.
Step 4: Recognize that person-centered planning teams and IEP teams are distinct in their objectives and functions, with person-centered planning being more comprehensive beyond just education.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of their relationship is that person-centered planning teams focus on broader life goals, whereas IEP teams specifically address educational needs and legal requirements in schools.
