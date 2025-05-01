Which of the following is a criticism of Freudian psychoanalysis by personality theorists?
A
It is based on large-scale experimental studies.
B
It emphasizes observable behavior over unconscious processes.
C
It focuses primarily on genetic influences on personality.
D
It lacks empirical support and relies heavily on subjective interpretation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core of Freudian psychoanalysis, which emphasizes unconscious processes, early childhood experiences, and subjective interpretation rather than observable behavior or genetic factors.
Recognize that a common criticism by personality theorists is that Freudian psychoanalysis lacks empirical support, meaning it is difficult to test or measure scientifically through controlled experiments.
Note that Freudian theory relies heavily on subjective interpretation, such as analyzing dreams or free associations, which can vary between analysts and lack objective verification.
Contrast this with other personality theories that emphasize observable behavior or genetic influences, which are more amenable to empirical testing and scientific validation.
Conclude that the main criticism is not about large-scale experimental studies or focus on genetics or observable behavior, but rather the lack of empirical evidence and reliance on subjective methods.
