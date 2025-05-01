- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality: Videos & Practice Problems
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality Practice Problems
Which perspective in psychology would most likely explore the impact of early childhood experiences on adult personality traits?
Which concept refers to the enduring patterns of thought, feeling, motivation, and behavior that are expressed in different circumstances?
The theory that emphasizes the importance of unconscious processes and childhood experiences on behavior was developed by __________.
During a therapy session, a therapist who follows the psychodynamic approach is likely to explore the patient's __________ to understand their current psychological issues.
In Freud's theory of psychoanalysis, which part of the human psyche is primarily responsible for dealing with reality and making rational decisions?
Marcus feels an overwhelming urge to eat sweets whenever he is stressed, even though he knows it's bad for his health. According to Freudian theory, which part of Marcus's personality is most likely driving him to indulge in sweets?
During a test, Julia notices her classmate's answers. According to the psychoanalytic view, her superego would most likely tell her to __________.
Julia feels an urge to skip her final exams and go on a spontaneous road trip with her friends. However, she decides against it, thinking about her future career and the importance of her education. According to Sigmund Freud, which part of the personality is guiding Julia's decision to prioritize her exams?
In the context of Freud's psychoanalytic theory, the energy that drives the survival and sexual instincts is known as __________.
In Freudian psychoanalytic theory, the component that incorporates the values and morals of society learned from parents and others is called the __________.
In psychological terms, what is used to unconsciously shield the ego from feelings of inadequacy or conflict through denial or distortion of reality?
Which defense mechanism is being used when an individual, after failing a major exam, redirects their frustration and anger towards their roommate?
When an individual deals with emotional conflict or internal or external stressors by attributing their own negative qualities or feelings to others, they are most likely using which defense mechanism?
Which defense mechanism involves dealing with stress by reverting to patterns of behavior used earlier in development?
After experiencing a difficult breakup, Elena started to channel her energy into learning martial arts, eventually becoming a skilled practitioner. Freud would likely view Elena's shift towards martial arts as __________.
When told by her partner that their relationship is over, Maria responds, 'You're joking. This can't be happening. We're perfect together.' Which Freudian defense mechanism is Maria displaying?
What defense mechanism involves unconsciously blocking unacceptable thoughts or desires from conscious awareness?
Lisa was bitten by a dog when she was five years old, resulting in a fear of dogs. However, when asked about her fear, Lisa cannot remember the biting incident at all. Freud would most likely categorize Lisa's inability to recall the event as __________.
Which psychologist is best known for developing a theory of motivation that includes self-actualization as its highest level?