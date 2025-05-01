Which psychological theory best explains why people tend to express emotions that they observe in others?
A
Drive reduction theory, which states that expressing emotions reduces internal tension.
B
Cognitive dissonance theory, which proposes that people express emotions to resolve conflicting beliefs.
C
Attachment theory, which focuses on emotional bonds formed in early childhood.
D
Social learning theory, which suggests that individuals imitate emotional expressions they see in others.
1
Identify the core question: Why do people tend to express emotions that they observe in others?
Review each theory's main idea: Drive reduction theory focuses on reducing internal tension, cognitive dissonance theory deals with resolving conflicting beliefs, and attachment theory centers on early emotional bonds.
Understand that the question is about imitation or learning from others' emotional expressions, which involves observing and replicating behaviors.
Recognize that Social learning theory explains this by proposing that individuals learn behaviors, including emotional expressions, through observing and imitating others.
Conclude that Social learning theory best fits the explanation for why people express emotions they observe in others, as it emphasizes modeling and imitation.
