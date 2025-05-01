Which of the following is a common trigger for anger in infants?
A
Separation from a familiar caregiver
B
Frustration due to blocked goal-directed behavior
C
Sudden changes in temperature
D
Exposure to loud noises
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that anger in infants is often a response to internal emotional states rather than external environmental factors alone.
Recognize that infants have limited ways to express discomfort or unmet needs, and anger can arise when they experience frustration.
Identify that frustration due to blocked goal-directed behavior means the infant is trying to achieve something (like reaching a toy) but is prevented from doing so, which commonly triggers anger.
Compare this with other options: separation from a caregiver may cause distress or anxiety, sudden temperature changes and loud noises typically cause discomfort or startle responses rather than anger specifically.
Conclude that the most common trigger for anger in infants among the options is frustration caused by blocked goal-directed behavior.
