In social psychology, a social facilitation effect is likeliest to be maintained if which of the following conditions is present?
A
The individual is alone with no audience present.
B
The task is complex and unfamiliar to the individual.
C
The group is highly cohesive and focused on group harmony.
D
The task being performed is simple or well-practiced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social facilitation: it refers to the tendency for people to perform differently when in the presence of others compared to when they are alone.
Recognize that social facilitation typically enhances performance on simple or well-practiced tasks because the presence of others increases arousal, which improves the execution of dominant responses.
Note that for complex or unfamiliar tasks, increased arousal can impair performance because the task requires more cognitive effort and attention.
Evaluate the conditions given: being alone means no social facilitation effect; complex tasks reduce facilitation; group cohesion relates more to group dynamics than individual performance facilitation.
Conclude that the social facilitation effect is most likely maintained when the task is simple or well-practiced, as this aligns with the theory that arousal enhances dominant responses.
