According to social psychology, a true statement about objective reality is that:
A
Social psychology assumes that objective reality is irrelevant to human behavior.
B
People's perceptions of objective reality are often influenced by their social context and expectations.
C
Objective reality is always perceived the same way by all individuals regardless of their social environment.
D
Objective reality can only be understood through biological processes, not social influences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'objective reality' in social psychology, which refers to the state of things as they actually exist, independent of individual perceptions or beliefs.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology focuses on how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others, highlighting the role of social context.
Step 3: Analyze how individuals' perceptions of objective reality are not purely objective but are shaped by social factors such as cultural norms, expectations, and social interactions.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to identify which aligns with the social psychological perspective that perceptions are influenced by social context rather than being uniform or solely biologically determined.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that people's perceptions of objective reality are often influenced by their social context and expectations, reflecting the core idea in social psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah