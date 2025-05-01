In the field of developmental psychology, which type of psychologist is most likely to provide academic and career counseling as part of their professional responsibilities?
A
Clinical psychologist
B
Forensic psychologist
C
School psychologist
D
Neuropsychologist
Step 1: Understand the roles of different types of psychologists mentioned in the problem. Each type specializes in different areas of psychology and has distinct professional responsibilities.
Step 2: Define a Clinical Psychologist: They primarily diagnose and treat mental health disorders, focusing on emotional and psychological well-being rather than academic or career counseling.
Step 3: Define a Forensic Psychologist: They apply psychological principles within the legal and criminal justice system, often involved in assessments related to legal cases, not typically academic or career counseling.
Step 4: Define a Neuropsychologist: They study the relationship between brain function and behavior, often assessing and treating brain injuries or neurological conditions, not focusing on academic or career guidance.
Step 5: Define a School Psychologist: They work within educational settings to support students' learning and mental health, providing academic and career counseling as part of their role, making them the most likely professionals to offer such services.
