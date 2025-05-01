According to Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which of the following individuals is most clearly exhibiting identity confusion?
A
An 18-year-old who has explored several options and decided to pursue art school, feeling confident in their choice.
B
A 15-year-old who follows their family's expectations without question and feels comfortable with their role.
C
A 17-year-old who frequently changes career goals and friend groups, feeling uncertain about their values and future direction.
D
A 16-year-old who is committed to becoming a doctor and is actively involved in science clubs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, specifically the stage of 'Identity vs. Role Confusion,' which typically occurs during adolescence (around ages 12-18). This stage involves exploring different roles, beliefs, and goals to form a stable sense of identity.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of identity confusion, which include uncertainty about one's values, goals, and future direction, as well as frequent changes in interests, relationships, or career aspirations.
Step 3: Analyze each individual described in the problem by comparing their behaviors and feelings to the characteristics of identity achievement (clear sense of self) versus identity confusion (uncertainty and instability).
Step 4: Recognize that the individual who frequently changes career goals and friend groups and feels uncertain about their values and future direction is exhibiting signs of identity confusion, as they have not yet formed a stable identity.
Step 5: Conclude that the 17-year-old described fits the profile of identity confusion according to Erikson's theory, while the others show signs of either identity achievement or foreclosure (accepting roles without exploration).
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah