Step 1: Identify the primary functions associated with each lobe of the brain. The brain is divided into four main lobes: frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital, each with distinct roles.
Step 2: Recall that the occipital lobe is primarily responsible for processing visual information, making it the correct pairing for visual tasks.
Step 3: Understand that the parietal lobe is involved in processing sensory information such as touch, temperature, and spatial awareness, not regulating heart rate and breathing (which is controlled by the brainstem).
Step 4: Recognize that the temporal lobe is mainly involved in processing auditory information and memory, rather than controlling voluntary muscle movements (which is a function of the frontal lobe's motor cortex).
Step 5: Know that the frontal lobe is responsible for voluntary muscle movements, decision making, and problem solving, not primarily for processing auditory information.
