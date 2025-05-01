The parietal lobes are to ________ as the temporal lobes are to ________.
A
movement; vision
B
hearing; touch
C
touch; hearing
D
vision; balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the functions of the parietal lobes and temporal lobes in the brain. The parietal lobes are primarily involved in processing sensory information related to touch, spatial awareness, and body position.
Step 2: Recognize that the temporal lobes are mainly responsible for processing auditory information, which relates to hearing, as well as aspects of memory and language.
Step 3: Match the functions to the options given. Since the parietal lobes are associated with touch, and the temporal lobes with hearing, look for the choice that pairs these correctly.
Step 4: Eliminate options that incorrectly pair the lobes with unrelated functions, such as movement or vision for the parietal lobes, or balance for the temporal lobes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct analogy is 'touch' for the parietal lobes and 'hearing' for the temporal lobes, as this accurately reflects their primary sensory functions.
