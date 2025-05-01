Which of the following is part of the APA ethical guidelines?
A
Using MLA citation style
B
Ignoring confidentiality agreements
C
Mandatory group therapy for all participants
D
Informed consent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the APA (American Psychological Association) ethical guidelines are designed to protect the rights and well-being of research participants and clients.
Recognize that 'Informed consent' is a fundamental principle in these guidelines, meaning participants must be fully informed about the nature of the research or therapy and voluntarily agree to participate.
Identify that using MLA citation style is related to writing and formatting academic papers, not an ethical guideline.
Note that ignoring confidentiality agreements violates ethical standards, as confidentiality is crucial in psychology to protect participant privacy.
Understand that mandatory group therapy for all participants is not an ethical requirement; therapy should be tailored to individual needs and consent.
