- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
APA Formatting - References: Videos & Practice Problems
APA Formatting - References Practice Problems
What is the name of the ethical process that ensures participants understand the research and voluntarily agree to take part before a study begins?
Which of the following is required under APA ethical rules when deception is required in a psychological study?
Which of the following best describes the role of peer review in the process of scientific publication?
A psychologist who is a member of the APA is accused of violating professional standards. Which document would the APA refer to when evaluating the psychologist's conduct?
Which of the following best reflects the APA position on the use of deception in psychological research?
Which of the following statements best reflects the American Psychological Association's position on the use of deception in psychological research?
Why is it necessary to include APA-formatted references when paraphrasing or stating facts in psychology papers?
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates between parenthetical and narrative citations?
How would you cite a paper with authors Smith, Johnson, and Lee published in 2015 using APA formatting?
Which component is often missing or scrambled in automatically generated APA references?
Which of the following is a correct rule for formatting titles in APA end-of-text references?
In APA end-of-text references, how should the journal name, volume number, and issue number be formatted?
In which context might a narrative citation be more appropriate than a parenthetical citation?
You have used an online tool to generate an APA reference for a journal article. Upon reviewing, you notice the author's middle initial is missing. What should you do?
A student is writing a paper and wants to emphasize the contribution of a specific author. Which citation format should they use and why?
How would you format the name 'John Michael Smith' in an APA end-of-text reference?
You are formatting a reference for a journal article. The journal name is 'Psychology Today', the volume number is '12', and the issue number is '3'. How should this information appear in the reference?
A student has included a DOI in their APA reference but omitted the page numbers. How does this affect the reference?
Evaluate the following author name formatting: 'Smith, J. A., & Doe, J. B.' Is this correct according to APA rules?
Synthesize the following components into a correct APA end-of-text reference: Author: Lee, C.; Date: 2021; Title: Cognitive development in children; Journal: Developmental Psychology; Volume: 18; Issue: 4; Pages: 234-250; DOI: 10.5678/def456.
Analyze the following citation: '(Johnson et al., 2019)'. What does 'et al.' indicate in this context?
Given the sentence 'Research by Taylor and Green (2017) suggests that...', identify the type of citation used.
Which of the following is an example of a correctly formatted APA in-text citation for a work by two authors?